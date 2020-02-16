How to Grow Your Instagram Account and Attract More Followers

IMAGE: https://www.pexels.com/photo/access-blur-close-up-colorful-238480/

Do you want to be the next Instagram star? Or do you just want to gain a massive following on the app? With over one billion users, Instagram is the perfect way to reach a wide audience. Whether you are aspiring to be a successful influencer or someone who wants to build your brand, growing your Instagram account is detrimental. Don’t know where to start? Check out this fool-proof guide on your road to Instagram success!

Create A Compelling Profile

A compelling Instagram profile has to have a personal touch. It takes just a mere second for an Instagram user to decide if they want to follow you or not, so you have to make a good impression. Your Instagram biography gives your potential followers an idea of who you are and why they should follow you. In just 150 words or less, make sure to be clear about your niche by setting up bullet points about what you offer.

Instagram Engagement Rate

The main point of social media is to be social. Hence, if you want to grow your Instagram organically, you have to engage with other Instagram users constantly. Your Instagram engagement rate provides an insight into how your followers interact with your content, thereby, making it your account’s key performance indicator. You can seek an Instagram growth service to help you determine the most effective strategies for your Instagram needs. Dedicating time and effort are highly needed to increase your social influence. This can be done by manually replying to your follower’s comments as well as on related posts from other Instagram accounts. Using the right hashtag, captions, and geotags is also very important. It is also best to schedule your content to be posted at a time where your followers are most active. The more interactions you have, the more chances of you attracting followers who are genuinely interested in your content.

Curating Your Gallery

Growing your Instagram requires you to establish your brand. Instagram is saturated with accounts of varying themes and content. To stand out, you have to identify who you want to reach and define your style and brand. Branding requires you to be consistent with your feed’s visual aesthetic and content. With so many photos and Instagram stories posted daily, you have to ensure your content’s quality. Your content is the backbone of your Instagram profile after all. If you want to grab your audience’s attention and keep them hooked, your posts have to be creative and unique. Frequent posting of well thought out, timely, and relevant content increases organic growth. Adding captions that are informative and/or relatable is also very helpful.

When it comes to gaining popularity on Instagram, merely increasing the number of your followers is not enough to ensure success. You need to produce quality content along with strategies that will boost your Instagram engagement rates. Having a solid profile and being consistent with your branding is also very important. Overall, you need to invest in time and effort to organically grow your Instagram account.