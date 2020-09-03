Colombian Ministers, Captains of Industry to discuss COVID-19 at Horasis Extraordinary Meeting

This October 1st politicians and business leaders will meet virtually at Horasis Extraordinary Meeting to devise solutions to overcome the profound economic, political and social disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Minister Diego Mesa, Colombia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, will be a speaker, where he will be speaking on developing unity, inspiration and creativity.

Jonathan Malagón, Minister of Housing, Cities and Territories, will also be a speaker at the conference.

Minister Malagón was earlier the Vice President of the Colombian Banking Association, and in the telecommunications industry served as Executive Director of the Colombian National Program of Telecommunications and as Controller, Chief of Staff, Chief Economist and Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer at Telefonica Colombia.

Additional speakers from Colombia include Jim Glade, Publisher at Espacio Media Incubator, and Tim Hinchliffe, Editor-in-Chief at The Sociable.

Horasis was founded in 2005, and its meetings have become one of the world’s foremost discussion forums, offering a platform to explore and foster cooperation.

Horasis Extraordinary Meeting will gather a long list of the world’s most prominent leaders, including:

Nana Akufo-Addo: President of Ghana

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: President of Kazakhstan

Hage G. Geingob: President of Namibia

Armen Sarkissian: President of Armenia

Iliana Iotova: Vice President of Bulgaria

Rania A. Al-Mashat: Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt

Nina Angelovska: Minister of Finance, North Macedonia

Jenny Gilruth: Minister for Europe and International Development, Government of Scotland, United Kingdom

Singh: Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, India

Vera Daves de Sousa: Minister of Finance, Angola

Lindiwe Zulu: Minister of Social Development, South Africa

Said Horasis Founder and Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter, “Horasis was founded on the principle that tackling the world’s most pressing economic, social, and political issues necessitates productive dialogue and collective collaboration.”