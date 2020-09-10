Bogotá Nights: Last night’s riots, and why Colombia?

In tonight’s episode of Bogotá Nights, Brendan and Oli discuss what they like about living in Colombia, as well as their take on the events of the last few days.

Oli (left) and Brendan (right) are discussing the latest news in Bogotá in the third episode of Bogotá nights

Bogotá Nights, the new English-language radio show run in collaboration with Fenalprensa goes live again at 9 pm tonight. Hosts Brendan Corrigan of Wrong-Way fame and the Post’s own Oli Pritchard will discuss the things they like about living in Colombia, as well as what’s been happening over the past few days. Comments from the public are warmly welcomed, so drop us a line.

Top of the weekly news will obviously be the recent rioting over police brutality, but there’s also sports and corruption, so plenty on the agenda. We’ll also be mentioning what’s going on with the current rules concerning going out and getting things done.

As for the main part of the show, it’ll be a discussion on the reasons to live in this fine country. Both presenters are frequently asked why they would want to live in Colombia as opposed to their home countries (Eire and the UK), and they’re going to share some of their reasons tonight. Oli’s list includes opportunity, small shops, and even the weather, whereas Brendan will talk about altitude, barrio life, and the unpretentiousness of Bogotá. Write in to let us know your favourites!