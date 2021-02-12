Colombian Ministers to speak at Horasis meeting on the United States

On March 18, the Swiss think tank Horasis will bring together hundreds of global business and political leaders – including a pair of Colombian politicians – to discuss what the United States and its new administration can do to regain trust throughout the world.

Favorable views towards the U.S. saw a dramatic dip from within Latin American countries in the Trump years, which were marked by xenophoic rhetoric and anti-immigrant policies. Under the theme of “rebuilding trust,” the Horasis Extraordinary Meeting on the United States of America will not only focus on ways in which the U.S. under President Joe Biden can reestablish its global credibility, but also how the world’s governments and corporations can overcome a pandemic and mounting social divisions to arrive at a more stable future of geopolitics.

Frank-Jürgen Richter

“The world is facing challenges not seen in generations,” said Horasis Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter. “The time is now for leaders to come together and rebuild trust in our multilateral institutions to help deliver societies from the depths of economic depravity and create a more just, equitable and sustainable future for everyone.”

Through its influential network of government officials and business executives, Horasis plays host to annual economic summits across the world that aim to find sustainable solutions for corporations. The “extraordinary” meeting will feature talks and panels on how the global economy can rebound from the pandemic, widespread efforts that can be taken to promote social equity, and what steps world leaders need to take in order to address climate change.

Executives from high-profile corporations such as Mastercard and Verizon will be in attendance, alongside influential political figures like the presidents of Namibia, Armenia and Cape Verde, among others. A session titled “Meeting the Modernity of the Internet” will feature Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and Jeff Kosseff, Assistant Professor of Cybersecurity Law at the U.S. Naval Academy, as they discuss the balancing act between freedom of expression and the rise of digital abuse and hate groups on the web.

Jonathan Malagón

Diego Mesa

Among the decorated list of attendees, Colombia’s Minister of Housing Jonathan Malagón and Minister of Mines and Energy Diego Mesa will be keynote speakers at the event. Mesa will be speaking at an event called “Slowing Growth for Sustainable Societies,” in which he’ll discuss economies designed around ecological stability and the possibilities of pro-climate policies adopted in the wake of COVID-19. In order to give itself a needed economic boost, the region could create up to 15 million jobs over the next decade if it fully commits a model based on net-zero carbon emissions, according to a September report from the International Labor Organization.

Some other big names from the Latin America region who will be speaking are Juán Guaido, the opposition leader in Venezuela, and Michelle Bachelet, the former president of Chile and current UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

They and others will take part in discussions focused on mending the relationships between the U.S. and Latin American countries. One such talk, “Latin America and the U.S.: Strengthening a Natural Partnership,” will take a look at the impact of U.S. policy on the region and what the future holds for its countries as they try to rebound from the devastating impact of COVID-19.

The Horasis Extraordinary Meeting on the United States of America is an all-day event taking place on March 18 from 6:30 a.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. Those interested in viewing the extraordinary meeting can register here.