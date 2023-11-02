LAFS, host to Miami summit, places international spotlight on LatAm fashion

LAFS, the global platform for Latin American fashion and design, has announced that its Miami Summit will be held this November 6th-8th.

The event will be held in the Design District of the city, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Paradise Plaza marking the commencement of one of Miami’s most significant events.

With the aim of helping and encouraging other Latinos to pursue this industry, founders Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams started the Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) in 2018, which is a platform that is revolutionizing the Latin American fashion industry and making it more and more relevant to the international scene.

LAFS began as an annual conference in LatAm, however in its sixth year it’s become much more than that: today it is a complete platform that has transformed the lives of designers who have managed to transcend the borders of their countries thanks to the support of the organization.

For the Miami event, among its conference’s speakers and panelists will be Edgardo Osorio, Founder of Aquazzura, Shira Sue Carmi, CEO of Altuzarra, Valentina Ferrer, Katie Kaps, Co-Founder/CEO at Higherdose, Emilio Estefan, Kim Perell, and Ginny Wright, CEO of Audemars Piguet Americas.

One notable return from the conference is the LAFS Pop-up, which is a curation of the best brands in the

region and the ultimate place for shopping and discovery.

This initiative, which is open to the public, also presents designers with the opportunity to get picked up by some of the world’s most important retailers such as Moda Operandi, Shopbop Luxury Stores at Amazon, Net-a-Porter, Holt and Renfrew, Malva Department Store, Nordstrom, Revolve and others.

To learn more about the Miami Summit visit LAFS.