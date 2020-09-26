Craft beer Bogotá: Tierra Santa

In a new series focusing on craft beer in Bogotá, we look at Tierra Santa

Tierra Santa brewer Julian Salamanca in front of his delivery van. Photo: Tristan Quigley

Another brewery based on a joint expertise in brewing and food is Tierra Santa, currently based up on the hill of Juan XXIII, just above Calle 65 in Chapinero Alto. Cousins Julian Salamanca and Daniel Duarte started brewing in 2014. Julian is a chef and has worked in restaurants all over Latin America, whilst Daniel actually has a university-level ‘Brewmaster’ qualification from Germany. The pair had a well-loved bar in a majestic old house in Quinta Camacho from 2016 to 2018, before moving to Chicoutimi, Quebec, to further hone their brewing skills. They then returned to Bogotá and reopened in an expansive semi-outdoor bar on Las Aguas in the Candelaria, which they were forced to leave early on in lockdown. They’ve compensated for that by launching a brand new ‘Arroz chino’ which aims to fill the gap in the market that Bogota has always had when it comes to good quality non-chain Chinese food. Julian’s just had a gigantic Texas-style smoker installed in the kitchen and he does a mean smoked, Chinese spare-rib. There’s also plenty of typical Texas BBQ fare on offer.

The beers

Tierra Santa are currently entirely keg-based and sell one-litre growlers of Golden Ale, IPA, Saison and American Pale Ale. They also sell one of the only Nitro Stouts in the Bogotá market, although that’s awaiting a re-release in cans, expected some time in September, along with a summery Blanche, brewed with Earl Grey tea.

The two beers Julian takes the most pride in are the Nitro Stout and IPA. Nitro carbonation doesn’t lend itself to being put into the growlers he’s currently selling, so here’s a bit more on the IPA. This is a traditional American IPA that does exactly what any good IPA should do. For one thing, this beer is not lacking hops, with Mandarina Bavaria, Azacca, Amarillo and Simcoe hops, to be precise. However, the bittering hops are still nicely balanced with the body, while the late and dry hops add a piney, citrus tang that hits every corner of the mouth. It’s a beer that would appeal to all craft beer drinkers. Easy-drinking enough that you can put a few back, but with enough character and flavour to not forget you’re drinking it.

How to get ‘em

Growlers cost $25,000 COP per litre, but go straight down to $20,000 each if you’re getting more than one. Tierra Santa also offer a $2,000 discount on all refills. The Chinese food costs $25,000 for a kilogram or $50,000 for the same amount in a combo with a couple of Nitro Stouts. Delivery is $7,000, but free on any orders over $50,000. Julian delivers on Tuesdays and Fridays, and all orders made before 8pm will make the next day’s rounds.

To order, message Julian on 301 341 3499 or get in contact through Facebook (Tierra Santa Cerveza Artesanal) or Instagram (@tierrasantacervezaartesanal).

Because of the rapidly changing post-lockdown rules, information is subject to change at short notice, keep an eye on brewers’ social media to find out the latest.