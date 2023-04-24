Daniela Restrepo promoted to Vice President at Publicize

Publicize, a PR company for technology startups and Fortune 1000 enterprises with offices in Medellin, Colombia and Barcelona, Spain, has announced that executive Daniela Restrepo has been promoted to Vice President.

Restrepo, who is from Colombia, earlier served as an Account Manager.

She is a Mentor at Founder Institute, one of the world’s largest startup accelerators.

Restrepo is also a Contributor at Entrepreneur Magazine, SocialGeek and Pulzo.

She is a graduate of Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, with a degree in social communications and PR.

After gaining experience in a wide range of industries such as retail, fashion, marketing, sales, international brand management, and strategy execution, she has developed a strong passion for storytelling, strategic thinking, tracking the latest trends, and creating campaigns that showcase the personality of brands.

From its offices in Medellín and Barcelona, Publicize works to help startups, enterprises and growing businesses achieve media exposure using digital PR services, thought leadership, social media and other marketing strategies.

The company’s mission is to help startups and technology enterprises leverage digital PR for growth.

Publicize was founded in 2014.

This article includes a partner of an Espacio portfolio company