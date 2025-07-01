International hiring in Colombia grows by 55% as remote work surges: report

According to a report from Deel, international hiring in Colombia saw double-digit growth this past year.

Within Latin America, Colombia saw a 55% increase compared to the prior year.

Leading hiring cities in the report included Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali.

Due to unstable foreign exchange markets, many workers in Colombia now also prefer payments in U.S. dollars.

In 2024, dollar payments increased throughout all of Latin America, with Colombia increasing by 6%.

A big reason for the spike in hiring by international enterprises has been a focus on remote workers.

Remote work continues to grow, with both fully remote and hybrid models gaining traction. While some companies are pushing for a return to the office, many are embracing the flexibility and benefits of these arrangements.

A study by the World Economic Forum last year showed remote hiring to increase to 90 million by 30 million.

Prezent CEO Rajat Mishra

According to Rajat Mishra, CEO of AI communications startup Prezent, “Many leaders are terrified of remote work. They fear lost productivity and team cohesion. But in my experience at Prezent, the reality is the opposite — when done right, remote work boosts results and employee happiness.”

The CEO, advising on how he was able to make it work, recommended hiring for self-starters, citing that, “Remote work exposes weak links fast, so we revamped our hiring process. We now focus on finding self-motivated individuals who align with our mission and values.”

He also recommends clarity over control.

“We use OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) — each role has quarterly goals and weekly targets, many set by the team themselves. It’s not just about tracking work — it’s about giving people a clear sense of direction”, added the executive.

Lastly, he advices for connection, even from afar.

“Building culture without a physical office isn’t easy. But we found three rituals that actually work: a ‘Wall of Love’ Slack channel for sharing wins and appreciation; ‘Monthly Beats’ to align on big-picture goals; and optional virtual happy hours to maintain social bonds.”