Jim Glade named new publisher of Espacio Media Incubator

Publisher Jim Glade

Jim Glade will return to the helm of Espacio Media Incubator serving as its Publisher, effective immediately. Jim Glade was a journalist at Espacio before moving into a corporate position.

Before joining Espacio Media Incubator, Glade had stints as an Editor and Sales Director at Colombia Reports, a freelancer at Rolling Stone and The Atlantic, and an Editorial Specialist at The Examiner.

He is also a Principal at digital communications company Publicize, a Mentor at USC Marshall Greif Incubator and Parallel18, and a Media Advisor at international think tank Horasis.

Having graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, his relationship with the future of media has always run deep.

This year, Glade was recognized for his food drives in the city of Medellín. During quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he and Colombian Harold Smith Henao made the decision to raise funding and work with friends and neighbors to deliver food to hundreds of hungry families in Medellín.

Espacio Media Incubator in Medellin, Colombia

Espacio Media Incubator, based in Medellín, Colombia, is an organization dedicated to furthering innovation in Colombia and supporting journalism in the region and internationally. The incubator was founded in 2012.

Its titles include TheBogotaPost.com, The Sociable, The Tech Panda, StartupBeat, SocialGeek, SoyEmprendedor, Geektime en Espanol, Latin America Reports, 150sec, as well as other publications at Espacio.co.