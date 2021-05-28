Prime Ministers, Colombia Minister to speak at Horasis Global Meeting this June 8th

This June 8th leaders and Heads of State will meet virtually to discuss fostering a shared humanity in times of disruption, and to advance policies to support nation cooperation in these times of stress.

Minister Diego Mesa, Colombia’s Minister of Minister of Mines and Energy, will be a speaker at the conference, among others from Colombia.

Minister Diego Mesa

The Minister will be speaking on Colombia’s vision for the future. Underserved communities are currently experiencing high levels of unemployment and unprecedented levels of instability due to COVID-19. There are inadequate safety nets for the vulnerable – we need a new social contract that extends well beyond the pandemic. By leveraging this moment of crisis, what policies can steer the world back on track towards equal opportunities for everybody?

The conference will gather a long list of the world’s most prominent leaders. Among the leaders confirmed to speak are:

• Carmelo Abela, Minister Within the Office of the Prime Minister, Malta

• Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt

• Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana

• Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India

• Ricardo Serrão Santos, Minister of the Sea, Portugal

• Eduard Shalsi, Minister of State for the Protection of Entrepreneurship, Albania

• Ilga Suplinska, Minister for Education and Science, Latvia

• Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Hungary

• Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kazakhstan

Former Heads-of-Governments speaking at the conference include, among others:

• Esko Aho, Former Prime Minister of Finland, Finland

• Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, Former President of Ecuador, Ecuador

• Helen Clark, Former UNDP Administrator, Former Prime Minister, New Zealand

• Ernest Bai Koroma, Former President of Sierra Leone, Sierra Leone

• Yves Leterme, Former Prime Minister of Belgium, Belgium

• Ranil Wickremesinghe, Former Prime Minister, Sri Lanka

Said Horasis Founder and Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter, “The world is at a crossroads where increased international collaboration is needed more than ever to resolve its most pressing issues including economic inequality, climate change and a path forward post-pandemic.”



“The Horasis community of world leaders will be instrumental in formulating actionable plans to lead the global community towards a prosperous, egalitarian future.”

Launched in 2016, the annual Horasis Global Meeting is one of the world’s foremost discussion forums, offering an ideal platform to explore and foster cooperation, impact investing and sustainable growth across the world. The summit — hosted annually in the seaside resort town of Cascais, Portugal — has moved online during the pandemic.



