Sim Local named #1 eSIM provider in Colombia as international tourism continues to grow

International tourism in Colombia reached record highs in 2023 with 5.86 million non-resident visitors, having grown by 24.3% since 2022 according to BBVA.

This is set to get a further boost this summer as Qatar Airways expands its presence in Latin America with a new connection between Doha’s Hamad International Airport and Bogotá’s El Dorado International Airport.

Meanwhile, the introduction of the renewable two-year digital nomad visa in 2022 has proven extremely popular, helping to bring around 8,300 digital nomads to the city of Medellin each month alone.

Overall this has led to a significant rise in international visitors, revenues, and employment. At the same time, it’s important to address challenges in infrastructure and connectivity to unlock the full economic potential that international visitors bring.

Whether the reason for visiting Colombia is work, vacation or a combination of the two, one thing is certain: Travel in 2025 demands mobile connectivity.

The need for eSIMS and mobile connectivity in Colombia

Roaming charges when abroad can add to the cost of a trip significantly. While savvy travelers used to rely on local SIM cards, many of them have switched to a more modern and convenient solution in the form of eSIMs.

These are essentially online, digital SIM cards. This means visitors to Colombia no longer need to waste time looking for a store or worry about losing their original SIM card while on the road.

Although Colombia has a wide range of reliable local service providers such as Claro, Movistar and Tigo, taking out a local data plan can be time-consuming and complicated for international visitors.

Further, while WiFi is reliable within Colombia’s cities and urban areas, this isn’t the case in rural areas where mobile connectivity is essential. This is a particular challenge for the digital nomad community who need reliable internet access at all times.

Here, eSIMs mean that digital nomads can tether to mobile data when working from the beach or in a remote town. It also offers a more reliable alternative to public WiFi networks in places like Medellin or Bogota, keeping tourists connected as they explore the sights of the city.

eSIMs offer ultimate choice and flexibility. For example, Google Maps uses 5MB per hour; social media: 50MB per hour; internet browsing: 50MB per hour; streaming music: 100MB per hour and SD video: 1GB per hour.

These guidelines allow users to pick the ideal data package that aligns with the activities and duration of the visit. This means that tourists aren’t locked into long-term contracts and digital nomads can easily switch their packages when heading to a new destination.

