Meet the 15 Influential US and European Investors Fueling Colombia’s Startup Scene

Colombia has become one of the most attractive countries for investors in Latin America. According to the latest Colombia Tech Report, between 2013 and 2023, Colombian startups raised a total of $4.57 billion. With this amount, Colombia now ranks third in the region for raising venture capital, only behind Brazil with $18.9 billion and Mexico with $6.05 billion.

Similarly to global startup funding trends, ongoing concerns related to macroeconomic factors continue to impact investors’ confidence in Colombia. However, foreign investors have not pulled out from the country altogether as the ecosystem remains attractive for the creation of innovative and high-impact startups.

Let’s take a closer look at American and European investors who are shaping Colombia’s startup ecosystem.