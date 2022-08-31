In a first of its kind, Corona Island is introduced off the coast of Colombia to further sustainable travel

Corona, one of the largest beverage companies in the world, announced this month the launch of its Corona Island. Located just outside of Cartagena, off the Colombian Caribbean coast, the island looks to be a beacon of growth for the sustainable travel industry.

Corona is working with the nonprofit Oceanic Global to obtain the highest level of sustainability on the island, getting the Ocean Global Blue Seal for eliminating single-use plastic. When Corona Island opens next summer, Colombian tourists will have a new eco-destination to visit in the form of an island resort that celebrates nature and sustainability.

Said Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona, “On Corona Island, we are celebrating the majesty and beauty of the outdoors by getting guests engaged in protecting paradise.”

“Everyone on the team, from our chefs to our architects contributed to creating a truly single-use plastic-free paradise. We look forward to welcoming visitors, rekindling their relationship with nature, and hopefully creating more advocates to protect our natural world,” added the executive.

Tourism, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, contributes approximately 10% to the world’s economy. And travelers are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact their activities could have on the locations they visit. According to Booking.com’s 2020 sustainable traveling report, 69 percent of U.S. travelers identified sustainable travel as important to them, saying they have a responsibility to make sure their trips do not result in damage to a location.

Founded in Mexico, Corona is a leading beer brand that sells beer worldwide exported to more than 180 countries. It has long been a pioneer in the space, being recognized as the most valuable beer brand in the world – at a $7 billion valuation – and one of the strongest brands in the space.

As part of the experience for visitors, workshops and excursions will be hosted at the Oceanic Global’s Blue School. Design and vision for the island was led by international architectural and design firm, James & Mau, in partnership with Colombian architect Jairo Márquez. Guest menus were created by Chilean-born Chef Christopher Carpentier.

Economically, eco-tourism has been shown to do good and be sustainable financially as well. A 2016 study by Sustainable Travel International and Mandala Research showed that eco-tourists tend to stay longer and spend more.

Individuals interested in booking a stay on Corona Island should visit here.