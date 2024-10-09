Source Meridian launches new podcast La Hora de Tech

Source Meridian, one of the largest multinationals in the city of Medellín, is collaborating with its team leaders Hugo Rodríguez, Sebastián Osorno and Yeison Ortiz, to launch La Hora del Tech, a new podcast celebrating how individuals in tech can build winning strategies, advance in their careers, and perform better in teams.

Each episode of the podcast will highlight opportunities for developers in Colombia –and across the globe– to grow and connect with professionals transforming the industry.

According to the company, “If you’re passionate about innovation and want to learn from others who share your enthusiasm, this is the place for you.”

Hugo Rodríguez

Hosted by Hugo Rodríguez, Sebastián Osorno and Yeison Ortiz, the series premiered on October 7, with each episode to feature tech leaders and innovators.

Hugo Rodríguez is a software architect and team lead at Source Meridian with more than a decade of experience. Sebastián Osorno is a business intelligence developer at Source Meridian responsible for conceptualizing and developing analytics solutions for US healthcare data.

Yeison Ortiz is a data engineer at the respective company.

Through conversations about the tech industry, the podcast will showcase how individuals can thrive in today’s rapidly changing environment.

La Hora de Tech will be available on Spotify, with new episodes released. You can listen to the first episode here.

Source Meridian, founded and led by Mike Hoey, is a software company focused on life science and health tech with offices throughout Colombia and the United States.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company