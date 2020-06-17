Here’s the 2020 batch of Founder Institute Medellin startups

Founder Institute Medellin today celebrates its graduation day under Directors Maria Camila Ortegón, corporate lawyer at Medellin City Hall, Marian Villa Roldán, CEO at EVERSOCIAL and Pionerasdev, and Nelson Irias, founder of DataLabs Analytics.

The international accelerator, founded in California in 2009, aims to globalize Silicon Valley and has helped launch more than 4000 companies including Udemy, Realty Mogul, Comparamejor, goplaceit and Womyads. According to the organization, its startups cumulatively have raised over $900 million in funding.

The startups in the Medellin chapter include those in the education, fitness and data space. The accelerator will be hosting its graduation virtually this evening.

According to iNNpulsa, the government organization overseeing innovation in Colombia, in 2017 there were 2,696 startups in the country that had generated 7,933 jobs.

The technology company Rappi, which raised several billion in funding from Softbank, is also based in the country.

Here are the startups from Medellin’s graduating class of 2020

EMWE: Startup using technology and body data to raise awareness about the power to change habits and improve life. The company was founded by Yan Camilo Vergara Gallo.

Lintellect: Social app for teachers, instructors and experts for sharing their knowledge through tutorials, courses and videos via free and paid material. The startup’s founders are Carlos Alberto Escobar and Juan Diego Gómez.

Ometri: Interactive game for children to learn applied mathematics, enabling the improvement of skills by creating solutions using biomimetics. The company is led by David Roa.

Misión Eslabón: Platform uniting data and technology to enhance the productive talent of young people during revolution 4.0. The startup’s founder is Carlos Andres Arango.







