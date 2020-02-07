Multinational opens office in Rionegro, expands regional presence

Talos Digital, a tech company with one of the largest international presences in Medellin, opened today its new office in Rionegro, Antioquia.

The city of Rionegro, home to the region’s international airport, is increasingly receiving attention to due its improved infrastructure and transportation system, most notably a new tunnel connection to the city of Medellin.

Talos Digital, a company with several hundred employees, has long been recognized for its e-commerce software and solutions.

The company also announced plans to recruit and train more than 30 computer programmers and professionals in Rionegro during the first quarter of 2020.

July Gutiérrez

According to July Gutiérrez, Director of Human Resources at Talos Digital, “We are very proud of our talent and corporate culture at Talos. We have been growing steadily for the past few years and during 2019 grew 43%.”

“More importantly, we enjoy one of the highest employee retention rates in the industry. ”

Talos Digital was founded in 2011 to meet the technological needs of multinationals in the United States, Europe and Latin America, has been investing in Colombian talent throughout the past decade. Its offices have a modern atmosphere and creative collaboration spaces. Team members also enjoy fruits, juices, snacks, and even a well known ‘Beer Friday.’

Rio Negro has a population of close to 150,000 people. Its river traverses the city and is the most prominent geographical feature of the municipality.

This article includes a client of an ESPACIO portfolio company.