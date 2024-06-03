Salome Muriel promoted to Vice President at Publicize

Publicize, a PR company for technology startups and Fortune 1000 enterprises with offices in Medellin, Colombia and Barcelona, Spain, has announced that executive Salome Muriel has been promoted to Vice President, Events Team.

The company’s Events Team has partnered with organizations including Stanford University, international think-tank Horasis and Oxford University, among others.

Muriel, who graduated from The Art Institutes and The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, also serves as a Judge at Techstars Startup Weekend and Contributor at Entrepreneur Magazine.

She was earlier Director Of Brand Development at Mamancana Santuario y Villas.

From its offices in Medellín and Barcelona, Publicize works to help startups, enterprises and growing businesses achieve media exposure using digital PR services, thought leadership, social media and other marketing strategies.

The company’s mission is to help startups and technology enterprises leverage digital PR for growth.

Publicize was founded in 2014.

This article includes a partner of an Espacio portfolio company