Sjoerd Martens promoted to Chief Client Officer of startup Publicize

Publicize, a digital PR company for technology startups and enterprises that’s headquartered in Medellin, has announced that executive Sjoerd Martens has been promoted to Chief Client Officer (CCO).

Martens, who is from The Netherlands, was the company’s Head of Account Management prior to being promoted to CCO. He was recently also named a Mentor at USC Marshall Greif Incubator, which accelerates the development of USC’s top student and alumni entrepreneurs.

He is a Mentor at Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator.

Martens is a graduate of VU University Amsterdam, and has his Masters of Science in Business Administration from the university.

From its headquarters in Medellín, Publicize works to help startups and small, growing businesses achieve the media exposure they need using digital PR services, content marketing, social media strategy and SEO.

The company’s mission is to help startups and technology enterprises leverage digital PR for growth, and it has worked with notable clients including Microsoft, digital solutions provider intive, and GPS navigation software developer Sygic.

Publicize was founded in 2014.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company