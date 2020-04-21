Startup Weekend arrives in Colombia this week

Startup Weekend from Techstars, which has worked for over twelve years to empower entrepreneurial leaders, has created a special edition to address COVID-19.

Inventors, innovators, developers, and any individual passionate about taking on coronavirus in Colombia can get involved in this week’s Startup Weekend online.

The event, which will be held simultaneously in 50 countries around the world, will bring together thousands of participants to work on prototypes for three days. All individuals in Colombia are invited to participate. More details of the event are here.

From the weekend event, the 20 strongest projects will be selected to go through an innovation bootcamp.

Information on Techstars Startup Weekend

Startup Weekend is an intense 54-hour marathon in which entrepreneurs, developers, designers and business leaders gather in teams to work on innovative ideas.

During the weekend individuals learn methodologies to best develop new companies. The objective is to learn by doing, generate new relationships, find talent and possible co-founders, and to validate ideas in an environment conducive to experimentation.

The event will be held during April 24th-26th, with support from international mentors, investors and the government.

Startup Weekend is a program from Techstars, one of the world’s largest business accelerators. The organization’s investment fund includes startups such as Uber, Digital Ocean, Twilio and others.

The event is sponsored globally by Google for Startups, Neustar and more.

