Tech startups including belo to take the stage at Blockchain Summit Colombia 2024

Blockchain Summit Latam 2024, a leading business event in Latin America, has announced that digital wallet belo will be speaking at its event in Bogota.

The conference will bring together industry experts, professionals, and enthusiasts to explore opportunities and foster collaboration in the blockchain ecosystem. The event takes place from August 14th to 16th at the Ágora Convention Center in Bogota, with over 2,000 individuals from all over the world expected to attend.

belo will share its latest blockchain developments and discuss the latest trends in 2024 with other big players in the blockchain industry. The startup’s CEO and Co-Founder, Manuel Beaudroit, will deliver a keynote speech on “Payments and Remittances, Wallets, Fintech, on/off ramp”. The talk will be on Thursday, August 15th, 2024, at 16:30.

The CEO’s presentation will discuss remote work, financial inclusion, and economic impact in the region through new technologies.

Blockchain Summit Latam 2024 is focused on driving the future of Latin America’s crypto, blockchain and web3 industry through a business and networking-centric approach.

Over three intensive days, participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a dynamic and collaborative environment designed to explore new opportunities and build strategic connections.

Bogotá has experienced a boom in the technology and crypto sector, positioning itself as a top tourist destination.

Events such as Labitconf and Blockchain Summit Latam have contributed to this growth, turning the city into a hub for entrepreneurs, investors and startups.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company