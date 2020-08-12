Tips on How to Choose Mattress for Heavy People

One of the most significant factors you need to keep in mind when choosing a mattress is bodyweight. This is because the heavier you are, the more support you will need. If you weigh over 230 pounds, the level of support you can get from standard mattresses won’t be enough.

If you want to get adequate support to promote proper sleeping posture, a mattress for large people is the best option you have. This article will help you find the best one!

Mattress for Heavy People Buying Tips

Before you start with your mattress hunting journey, you should do your research first. Lucky for you, we’ve already compiled all the essential factors you need to consider below:

Materials

The type of mattress materials used will determine its stability and durability. What you need is to look for mattresses made with materials that can accommodate heavyweight for a long time without sagging.

With that in mind, the best mattress materials for you would be all-foam mattresses with medium- or high-density comfort layers, organic and natural latex, or hybrid and innerspring mattresses.

Firmness

The heavier you are, the more prone your mattress is to sinkage. To prevent unwanted sinkage, you should choose a firmer mattress. Additionally, a firmer mattress will provide more support than a soft one.

Responsiveness

This is also referred to as the “bounce” of the mattress, and it’s another factor that can help with sinkage issues. Non-responsive mattresses don’t combat sinkage, so you should avoid them as much as possible. These types include polyfoam and memory foam mattresses.

On the other hand, responsive mattresses offer a sleeping surface where you can move easily and minimizes sinkage issues, so they are the best options for you. These include innerspring, hybrid, and latex mattresses.

Pressure Relief

Heavy sleepers are at a higher risk of developing pressure buildup in their hip and shoulder area. You can address this issue by choosing a contoured mattress.

As much as possible, go for one with moderate to minimal contouring to accommodate so you can relieve unwanted pressure on these areas.

Thickness

A thin mattress is recommended for people who weigh up to 200 pound. If you weigh more than that, you would need a thicker mattress as it offers more support.

Weight Limit

All mattresses come with maximum weight capacity or what they call as the upper limit. Even mattresses for heavy sleepers have this limit to and it may range from 250 to 1000 lbs.

If you wouldn’t make sure that your weight is within the mattress’ weight limit, you will end up with a mattress that doesn’t have the right support system for your weight. As a result, the mattress may deteriorate a lot faster than expected, and you won’t be able to make the most out of your investment.

Breathability

People who are on the heavy side tend to sleep faster. Luckily, some mattresses come with a cooling sleep surface. If you want to sleep comfortably at night, choose a mattress with cooling features like breathable materials or gel infusion.

Final Words

You have to consider other factors when choosing a mattress: the size, edge support, adjustability, your sleeping position, and availability of accessories. The elements we’ve mentioned are the most important considerations for you.

You should take the time to look for a mattress that’s designed, especially for your weight. In this way, you can get a bed that offers the perfect balance of support and comfort and can keep your spine in proper alignment so you can get better sleep at night.