10Pearls acquires Oiga Technologies, boosting high-tech software development in Colombia

Oiga Technologies, a high-tech product development company based in Colombia, was acquired this week by global digital transformation company 10Pearls, highlighting the country’s growing reputation as a leader in software engineering.

This strategic alignment will strengthen 10Pearls’ capabilities in emerging technologies and product development, providing its clients with innovative solutions across industry verticals thanks to Oiga Technologies’ expertise in taking products from concept to reality.

The company’s specialist areas include artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and blockchain.

Custom solutions built with emerging technology

Renowned data scientist and inventor Michael Puscar founded Oiga Technologies in 2017 to create a global software development company that combines cutting-edge technologies with data to deliver customized solutions.

The team of veteran software developers, data scientists, and technologists harness the power of emerging technology trends to help clients increase their competitive advantage.

Following the acquisition, Oiga Technologies’ team will merge with 10Pearls’ product development team. Puscar will play a vital role as a strategic advisor, while Bob Reisenweber, Oiga Technologies’ current CEO, will take on the role of Managing Director, LATAM with 10Pearls.

“Our customers are constantly looking for tech-forward solutions, and we believe that 10Pearls’ global engineering scale will provide the technological depth and ability to execute in an agile manner to meet their ever-evolving needs,” said Michael Puscar, Founder of Oiga Technologies.

“This brings two digitally innovative companies leveraging emerging technology to deliver end-to-end digital transformation services and software engineering at scale.”

Driving digital transformation

Oiga Technologies marks 10Pearls’ third global acquisition in 2023 as it deepens its capabilities in advanced technologies, bringing 10Pearls headcount to more than 1,600 contributors with 400 contributors in Latin America.

“We are delighted to welcome Oiga Technologies to our team at 10Pearls. We share a vision of leveraging advanced software technologies to disrupt the economics of innovation and increase competitiveness for our clients globally,” said Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls.

“Above all, both companies are aligned with values of creating a positive impact and making a difference in the world.”

‎Headquartered in Washington DC, 10Pearls’ clients include Global 2000 enterprises, high-growth mid-size ‎businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, financial services, ‎energy, education, real estate, retail and hi-tech.