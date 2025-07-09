360 Health Data breaks down barriers to clinical research in Latin America with Coralia Health

Healthcare standards and medical knowledge are ever evolving as clinical professionals continuously explore new treatments, document anomalies and study population outcomes.

However, English remains the common shared language for scientific work globally. This means that the large percentage of health professionals, researchers, and policymakers who don’t count English as their first language have a higher barrier to entry accessing the latest medical findings needed to support optimal patient care.

Further, information comprehension is a prerequisite for developing sound health policies, doing research, and establishing fruitful linkages among health professionals at a global scale.

In a bid to improve access to medical information in Latin America, Colombian-based company 360 Health Data has launched a new platform set to revolutionize the task of medical searches for healthcare professionals in the region.

A new resource for clinical care in Latin America

360 Health Data hopes to act as an ally for clinical care in Latin America with the launch of its platform, Coralia Health. By transforming medical knowledge and resources into Spanish through tech-powered automations, physicians in the region now have rapid access to up-to-date, reliable, and relevant information.

“Improving access to clinical decision support tools in Spanish contributes to better decision-making, strengthens daily medical practice, and helps reduce health inequalities in Latin America,” said Manuela Gutiérrez, Operations Leader at 360 Health Data (article’s featured photo).

Said Mike Hoey, co-founder of 360 Health Data, “For healthcare professionals, time is one of the most valuable resources. Spending hours searching multiple sources, validating the credibility of data, and trying to adapt findings from other parts of the world is a daily challenge.”

This builds on the fundamental pillars of Coralia Health, which aims to connect professionals, drive innovation and actively contribute to improving the quality of life of millions of people.

By designing a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem, the team hopes to improve the healthcare industry by democratizing access to information.

“Coralia Health is designed specifically for Spanish-speaking physicians. We combine validated and curated content with artificial intelligence tools to offer relevant scientific knowledge in Spanish, adapted to clinical practice. More than a repository, we are a living ecosystem of collaboration and clinical intelligence,” Gutiérrez added.

AI-powered insights for clinicians

The Coralia Health platform aims to bridge the gap between scientific research and daily clinical practice.

Not only can physicians in Latin America now access cutting-edge data and real-world evidence (RWE) on disease, life science, and drug information in Spanish, but AI is also set to fuel collaboration and engagement within the community.

AI-assistant Salus is embedded into the platform, helping clinicians interact on the platform and through other popular channels such as WhatsApp.

Co-Founders Mike Hoey and Shahir Kassam-Adams

Looking ahead, 360 Health Data is actively working to expand AI-based clinical capabilities, better integrate local regulatory data, launch specialized modules by medical specialty, and strengthen collaborative networks among healthcare professionals throughout Latin America.

The team is looking to challenge inequalities associated with regional clinical data and Real World Evidence (RWE), historically used primarily by global pharmaceutical companies.

By opening up access to these datasets, the company aims to democratize access to the insights this type of data can offer, especially for physicians in the region.

Founded in 2024 in Colombia by a team of seasoned healthcare leaders with extensive and deep experience in Real World Evidence (RWE) and information technology, 360 Health Data is committed to transforming medical knowledge management.