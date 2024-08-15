Gofest 2024, a gathering of entrepreneurs and innovators in the heart of Bogotá, Colombia

Image credit: Gofest.

Nearly 25,000 entrepreneurs, investors and technology innovators from around the world will descend on Bogotá from August 28 to 30 for Gofest, organized by the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

Gofest is as an inclusive and open platform for effective business, and has become a benchmark in the world of innovation and entrepreneurship since its first edition was held in 2018.

According to Ovidio Claros Polanco, President of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, “We believe in the importance of strengthening the business network with an innovative and futuristic vision where knowledge and new technologies become fuel for growth and competition.”

Participants for this year’s conference include Hernán Kazah, co-founder of Mercado Libre and KASZEK Ventures; Daniel and Andrés Bilbao from Truora; Freddy Vega, co-founder and CEO of Platzi; and Pablo Hermoso, an AI engineer for Amazon Web Services, among many others.

Each year a country is invited to participate as a special guest. Brazil was chosen for this year’s edition, and will be bringing more than 12 high-growth-potential startups. Mexico, Argentina and the United States are also heavily represented at this year’s conference.

Image Source: Gofest.

The diverse activities and spaces offered by Gofest 2024 include an online platform through which entrepreneurs can showcase their products and services (BazzarBog), workshops and masterclasses through which participants can learn about new tools and emerging technologies (Growth Lab), and a stage for pitch competitions among start-ups (Fireside Stage).

What happened at Gofest 2023?

Last year, Gofest welcomed over 180 speakers, mentors and investors, including Chris Barton, founder of Shazam, Vic Keller, founder and CEO of KLV Capital, and René Lomelí, partner at 500 Global. The event also counted with 81 stands, 83 workshops, 70 participating businesses, and nine spaces for training and connection.

“The [business] environment needs powerful and personal platforms that resonate with the Latin American ecosystem and propose greater showcasing to achieve the goal of becoming the Latin American capital of entrepreneurship,” Gofest notes.

Image Source: Gofest.

As per the Chamber of Commerce, 55% of Colombian startups are concentrated in Bogotá, as well as 60% of the country’s raised capital. The capital city also has 23 accelerators, 16 incubators and 11 entrepreneurship centers.

In the 2024 edition, Gofest and its team, including Jorge Mario Hurtado and Juan David Castaño, Vice Presidents of Business Strengthening for the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce promise to deliver connection, inspiration and knowledge for start-up leaders, entrepreneurs, entities that seek to support the business ecosystem, those interested in innovating within their companies, investors, innovators.

Gofest is still accepting inscriptions for attendees. Those interested can visit this link.

This article originally appeared on Latin America Reports, a partner Espacio publication, and was re-published on The Bogotá Post with permission.