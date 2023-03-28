City of Medellin’s Mayor commits more than 100,000 computers to students

Medellín’s government announced this week it had committed more than 107,000 computers to seventh graders across the city.

Announced by Mayor of Medellín Daniel Quintero Calle at Atanasio Giradot Stadium, his initiative “Computadores Futuro” is expected to help students across 63 educational institutions.

“This is one of the most important and significant events of this administration, where we deliver a computer to each child in Medellín. We do it because we believe in them, in their future, and because we think this is the way to build that future,” said the Mayor.

With “Computadores Futuro”, the city is looking to increase its support for tech, providing children with better opportunities and knowledge in science, technology and innovation.

In 2013 Medellin was voted the world’s most innovative city by the non-profit Urban Land Institute, and was praised for its modern transportation system and environmental and cultural policies.

More recently the World Economic Forum named the city its center in Latin America for its Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Mayor Quintero’s administration had earlier prioritized 72,000 students from 220 official educational institutions.

“We have reached a milestone from the District of Science, Technology, and Innovation for the whole country: we have delivered over 107,000 computers throughout the public education network of Medellín,” said Education Secretary Juan David Agudelo Restrepo.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our children and young people to develop skills and competencies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” added the secretary.

