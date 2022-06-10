Colombia’s Karol G to perform at Diversity València music festival on July 23

Karol G, one of Latin America’s most important artists, has announced she will be performing at the Diversity València music festival this July 23rd.

The music festival celebrates diversity and will take place from July 21 to 23 in the emblematic ‘Ciutat de les Arts y les Ciències’ in València. The organizers of the Festival say that Karol G’s career is representative of the inclusive values ​​of the international event.

Karol G’s participation in the Diversity Festival will be her only show in Europe.

It will be on July 23, and she will share the bill with big names like Black Eyed Peas, H.E.R., Don Diable, LP, Rag’n’Bone, Cupido, Jimena Amarilla and others.

Karol G has become an undisputed world leader and icon of Latin music and the urban genre, with her most recent recognition has been the HEAT Latin Music Awards 2022 for Best Female Artist, an award that is chosen by popular vote.

According to the organization of the festival, ‘Bichota’ “has become the best-selling female presence in the Latin music industry and also the most listened to on all platforms in the world.”

With her single, Karol G also surpassed her own record on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs list, which together with MAMIII, simultaneously occupied the first two positions of the same.

The Diversity València Festival will celebrate diversity from July 21 to 23 in the emblematic ‘Ciutat de les Arts y les Ciències’, and in addition to Karol G’s exclusive show in Europe, it will present two unique shows for Spain of international musical phenomena as powerful as H.E.R.

Tickets for the Diversity València Festival can be purchased at: www.diversityvalencia.es.

