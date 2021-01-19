Coronavirus in the capital: Bogotá’s red alert continues

Latest COVID restrictions in Bogotá include night time curfew and third weekend of lockdown.

Coronavirus in Bogotá: new lockdown measures were announced today. Photo: Jared Wade

In what’s becoming an all too familiar scenario, Bogotá mayor Claudia López today announced another set of curfews and shutdowns. Following a meeting of city bigwigs and representatives from the Ministry of Health, the mayor told bogotanos that the second peak of coronavirus cases is not yet under control.

Emergency care occupation is hovering around the 92% mark and over 100 deaths were reported today. And while the Ministry of Health touted its vaccination plans this afternoon, there’s still a lot of work to do before vaccination can begin.

Starting tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 19), there’ll be a nightly curfew from 8pm to 4am. It will run until at least Thursday, Jan. 28 – and if recent decrees are anything to go by, there’s a good chance it will be extended beyond that.

In addition, this weekend will be the third weekend of total quarantine in the city. From 8 pm on Friday, Jan. 22 to 4am on Monday, Jan 25, only essential services may operate. Ley seca will be in place throughout the city, so in theory, you’ll only be able to buy alcohol via domicilio.

All the exceptions we’ve come to see as normal apply. One person per household can go to the shops. Essential workers — such as healthcare and food services — can go about their business.

Strict quarantine by sector continues

Meanwhile, six localidades have just begun their two-week localised lockdown. Bosa, Ciudad Bolívar, Puente Aranda, Rafael Uribe Uribe, San Cristóbal, Usme, and Tunjuelito will see strict quarantines from Jan. 15 to Jan. 28.

Kennedy and Fontibón will continue their quarantines until Jan. 21. The lockdowns in Engativá, Teusaquillo, Suba and Usaquén have now finished.

