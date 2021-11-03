Colombia to require vaccination certificates from November 16

You’ll now need to show a vaccination certificate to go to the pub or watch a football match in Colombia.

The government announced today that it will soon require vaccination certificates for people attending face-to-face events and activities in the country. Essentially, if you want to go to any activity where there’ll be lots of other people, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination — in either electronic or physical form.

This includes: Pubs, bars, cinemas, nightclubs, concerts, casinos, sports events, church services, museums, and theme parks. From November 16, anyone over the age of 18 will need to show their vaccination proof. And from November 30, the rules will apply to anyone over the age of 11.

The health minister, Fernando Ruiz Gómez said that the new measures are intended to reduce the risk of contagion. “A high proportion of the population is already vaccinated, but an unvaccinated part of the population remains, which ends up affecting and increasing the risk of contagion,” he said.

If you’re worried because you’ve only been able to get one dose so far, this shouldn’t be a problem. A certificate showing you’ve had one dose will do the trick.

If you got vaccinated in Colombia, in theory, you can download an electronic copy of your vaccination certificate from Mi Vacuna. Though it’s worth saying we couldn’t make it work.

If you got vaccinated abroad, there’s not yet any information about what proof will be accepted. But things will probably become clearer in the coming weeks.