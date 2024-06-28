Craig Corbett named Chairman at Publicize

Publicize, a PR company for technology startups and Fortune 2000 enterprises with offices in Medellin, Colombia and Barcelona, Spain, has announced that executive Craig Corbett has been named Chairman of the company.

The Scotland-born, Barcelona-based PR professional is a Partner at Publicize, and was previously Principal and head of the partnerships for the organization.

Corbett, who graduated from University of Glasgow, also serves as a Mentor at the entrepreneurship programs of the University of Oxford and Yale University.

He had written for publications including Inc. Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine and TechCrunch.

Publicize Chairman Craig Corbett

From its offices in Medellín and Barcelona, Publicize works to help startups, enterprises and growing businesses achieve media exposure using digital PR services, thought leadership, social media and other marketing strategies.

In addition to its consultancy, the company’s Events arm partners with organizations including Stanford University and international think-tank Horasis, among others.

The company’s mission is to help startups and technology enterprises leverage digital PR for growth.

Publicize was founded in 2014.

This article includes a partner of an Espacio portfolio company