Source Meridian Founder Mike Hoey joins The Bogotá Post’s Advisory Board

The Bogotá Post is pleased to announce that Mike Hoey, Founder at Source Meridian, is joining our Advisory Board for the coming year.

Over the past nine years, The Bogotá Post has become one of the most widely-read English newspapers in Colombia. The paper has had the benefit of a loyal readership and it is expected to grow as the country attracts more foreign professionals to move to Colombia.

Since its founding The Bogotá Post has been a trusted source of news on Colombia for English speaking readers inside the country and abroad.

As the founder of Source Meridian, a development software company, Hoey has over 20 years of extensive experience in IT technologies. Hoey’s background makes him a thought leader in his space, which will prove invaluable for readers of The Bogotá Post as we continue to author original content.

“I’m honored to be joining the Advisory Board of The Bogotá Post newspaper. One of the foundations in my professional success has been investing in and caring about the teams I’m a part of,” said the Source Meridian Founder.

“A tenet of this at Source Meridian is our Cares initiative, a commitment to enterprises caring more about their teams and greater communities. We’re proud to be one of the larger international employers in Medellín, Colombia, and will continue to invest in our team and community. I look forward to supporting The Bogotá Post newspaper in its mission to further pioneer international journalism in the country.”

Source Meridian helps its customers create innovative solutions and grow their businesses, and focuses on healthtech, publishing and text analytics. Since its inception, the company has been focused on delivering the best solutions while maintaining an open-minded, dynamic, and customer-centric approach.

Before founding Source Meridian, Mike founded PurpleLabs. He is also a Board Member at IPSUM CLINICA, a site management organization operating in Colombia.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.