Horasis, the Swiss-based think-tank founded by Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, will host its Global Meeting in Brazil this October 25th-26th, according to a statement from the company.

The summit will be the organization’s first time in South America.

Renato Casagrande, Governor of Espírito Santo, will be a speaker at the meeting, in addition to a host of international leaders. Richard Branson and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres highlight the impressive roster of prior Horasis attendees.

Sessions on South America will include “Fostering South American Unity (CESAN)”, among others.

South American encompasses a huge array of natural resources that need careful management agreed by the whole. By careful bridge building – physical and political – the nations can come together to enjoy coherent growth by helping each other. How to maintain the diversity of cultures and habitats while lifting

their poor above the UN minimum limits? How to create pan-nation trade corridors across South America? What are the best development sectors to quickly benefit all within the continent?

Vitória, Brazil

The two-day Horasis conference, to be attended by more than 400 hundred international leaders, will be held in Vitória, and will emphasize the city’s role in building bridges between the North and South America.

“Our world faces unparalleled stress today. Now is the time for leaders to come together,” said Horasis Founder and Chairman Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter in a statement. “Only by working together will we be able to inspire our future, and address unprecedented environmental and economic challenges.”

The summit comes amidst a number of challenges hitting the region. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), El Niño and long-term climate change dramatically hit Latin America last year.

The organization’s state of climate report confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year on record in the region. Sea level continued to rise at a higher rate than the global average, threatening coastal areas.



Said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo, “Unfortunately, 2023 was a year of record climatic hazards in Latin America and the Caribbean. El Niño conditions during the second half of 2023 contributed to a record warm year and exacerbated many extreme events. This combined with rising temperatures and more frequent and extreme hazards due to human-induced climate change.”

The city of Vitória, Brazil is an innovator in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and is looking to play a central leadership role in this space.

Horasis summits have become some of the most influential high-level global gatherings in the world, with each event bringing together governments, international organizations, and business leaders to offer solutions to global challenges.