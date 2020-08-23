Erik Zijdemans promoted to COO of startup Publicize

Erik Zijdemans

Publicize, a digital PR company for technology startups and enterprises that’s headquartered in Medellin, has announced that executive Erik Zijdemans has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Zijdemans, who is from The Netherlands, was the company’s Head of Operations prior to being promoted to COO. He was recently also named a Judge at Parallel18, an international accelerator supported by the government of Puerto Rico, and had earlier co-founded a startup in Denmark in 2016.

Said Zijdemans in an earlier interview with The Sociable, “Through all the challenges that 2020 has brought to us, we have been able to hold true to our core mission providing growth communications for startups around the world.”

“Over the years to come, we will continue to expand our services, provide even better insights for our clients, and most importantly, we’ll have fun creating impactful digital communications,” added the executive.

Publicize is headquartered in Medellín and works to help startups and enterprises with PR, editorial and marketing.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.