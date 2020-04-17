Founder Institute Medellín’s early admissions deadline is April 26th

Startup accelerator Founder Institute has announced that the early admissions deadline for its Medellín chapter is on Sunday, April 26th. Aspiring entrepreneurs should visit here to apply.

The chapter’s final admissions deadline is on August 16th, however those who apply by the early deadline receive a discounted rate and an improved chance of acceptance.



Headquartered in Silicon Valley and based in over 185 cities, Founder Institute has graduated more than 45 startups from Colombia. Many of the world’s fastest-growing startups have used the accelerator to transition from employee to entrepreneur, test their startup ideas, build a team, get their first customers, and to raise funding.

Medellin Co-Director Nelson Irias

In Medellín the chapter is led by Maria Camila Ortegón, corporate lawyer at Medellin City Hall, Marian Villa Roldán, CEO at EVERSOCIAL and Pionerasdev, and Nelson Irias, founder of DataLabs Analytics. Julián Arango, CEO at Workia, and Mads Schmidt Petersen serve as advisors.

Individuals who complete the application will be invited to take a predictive admission test, which is the organization’s primary method to evaluate applicants. The test, created by leading social scientists in conjunction with Founder Institute, takes 45 minutes to complete. Any person who is motivated and wants to develop a technology company is eligible to apply.

Medellin Co-Director Marian Villa Roldan

According to the organization’s CEO Adeo Ressi in an earlier New York Times interview, “The Founder Institute takes people right when they are taking the first steps to launching a business.”

“We help them launch the business and become full-time entrepreneurs.”

The accelerator was started in 2009 by Adeo Ressi and Jonathan Greechan, and has helped launch more than 4000 companies, including Udemy, Realty Mogul, Comparamejor and goplaceit.

Featured photo of Julián Arango, CEO at Workia

This article includes a client of an ESPACIO portfolio company.