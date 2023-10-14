Latin American leaders to meet at Horasis Global Meeting as region looks to address inter-American challenges

Independent think-tank Horasis announced that its Global Meeting will be hosted in Gaziantep, Türkiye on October 22nd-23rd, bringing together a number of high-profile Latin American leaders as key speakers.

From its start in 2005, the Zurich-based organization’s Global Meeting has gathered many of the world’s leading thinkers, including United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and entrepreneur Richard Branson, among others.

The two-day Horasis meeting, which will be attended by over 400 hundred leaders working in business, non-profits, academia and politics, is held in partnership with the city of Gaziantep.

The Global Meeting will focus on current global challenges, with its theme of creating impact with innovation, sustainability and reconstruction.

Speakers from Latin America include, among others:

Rosalía Arteaga Serrano , former President of Ecuador

, former President of Ecuador Mariana Luz , Chief Executive Officer, Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation, Brazil

, Chief Executive Officer, Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation, Brazil Silas Pinto , Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Brazil Network, USA

, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Brazil Network, USA Martín Burt , Founder and Executive Director Fundación Paraguaya

, Founder and Executive Director Fundación Paraguaya Pedro David Espinoza, Chief Executive Officer, Pan Peru, USA

Said Horasis Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter, “Our world faces unparalleled stress today. Now is the time for leaders to come together, with the historical city of Gaziantep being a center for this global dialogue.”

“Only by working together will we be able to inspire our future, and address unprecedented environmental and economic challenges,” added the executive.

Horasis Global Meeting comes shortly after a series of challenges to the region, including cyberattacks that recently hit Latin America. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also recently called for a meeting of foreign ministers to discuss migration, as a record number of migrants continue to enter the United States via the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama.

This article includes a partner of an Espacio portfolio company