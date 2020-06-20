International fundraiser SOS: Colombian Amazon arrives today

The organizations Akasha, OPIAC, Cacao Laboratory, Metta U, Gospel, Black Vitriol and Sheik n’ Beik are partnering today for a 6 hour Global Assembly to raise awareness and provide relief for the indigenous communities in Colombia.

International DJ Joey Greiner

In the live virtual broadcast, voices from the indigenous communities of the Amazon will be presented alongside partners, including international DJ Joey Greiner, who will share wellness practices and musical performances.

More information on the live event can be found here.

The organization OPIAC is raising funds to purchase care packages that will supply families with food to get them through the peak of COVID-19. They are also seeking contributions in the form of personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

During the time of COVID-19, indigenous communities in Colombia have increasingly faced challenges. In particular, the Amazonas department has been badly hit by the virus.

With only 49,000 inhabitants, the department has more cases per million people than anywhere else in the country, by a large degree. The Amazonas had 702 deaths and 21,608 cases per million people. The next on the list was Cartagena with 125 deaths per million and 2,561 cases.

Last month the region saw a large jump in cases and, according to El Tiempo, the main hospital in Leticia only had five ventilators and no intensive care beds. In addition to this, some hospital staff there resigned in mid-April in protest at the poor conditions, lack of protective equipment and lack of pay.

For more information on the fundraising event today, visit here.