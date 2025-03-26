Medellín named third best city for food in the world

Medellín at night. Image credit: Pixabay.

Medellín has been named the third best city in the world for food in TimeOut Magazine’s global ranking for 2025.

The list of 20 cities was based on a survey of locals as well as expert opinions. Medellín came behind Bangkok, at number two, and New Orleans in first place.

The recognition has been well received by local restaurateurs who believe it will boost the city’s global reputation.

To compile its ranking, TimeOut magazine surveyed thousands of people, asking them to respond to eighteen criteria about the food in their hometowns, including affordability and quality.

On top of the survey results, TimeOut food experts were asked to score the cities based on what they believe to be the most exciting cities for food in the world right now.

The article described Medellín as a city with good food “at any price point.” It mentioned traditional food markets like La Placita de Flórez and more upscale spots in the smart El Poblado neighborhood like Mar y Fuego.

The Bogotá Post spoke to Sergio Echeverry, Creative Chef and co-founder of Mar y Fuego, a restaurant which was praised for its ceviches and Colombian fusion cuisine.

Mar y Fuego’s Creative Chef Sergio Echeverry. Image credit: Mar y Fuego

He believes Medellín’s food is unique due to its blend of tradition and global influences, making it both “diverse and modern.”

But according to Echeverry, it also has another element that makes it unique: the service.

“Medellín is a city characterized by the warmth of its people, which is reflected in the service and ambience in restaurants, creating unique experiences,” said the chef.

Echeverry explained that Medellín’s culinary scene has changed considerably in recent years.

“In the last five years, Medellín has undergone an important transformation in gastronomic terms. The city has experienced big growth in the variety and quality of the food available,” said the chef.

He credited this evolution to the surge of young chefs experimenting with indigenous ingredients and developing original menus.

Echeverry also noted that Medellín’s food scene has contributed to its popularity among visitors from abroad.

“The city has also attracted many foreign gastronomic tourists who want to have an authentic experience in a modern and vibrant atmosphere,” said the chef.

Ceviche at Mar y Fuego. Image credit: Mar y Fuego

Colombia as a whole has been increasingly recognized for its culinary scene in recent years.

In the most recent ‘50 Best’ list of Latin American restaurants, two of the top ten were in Colombia – El Chato, at number three, and Leo, at number ten.

But notably, of the four restaurants on the list, all of them were in Bogotá, which did not make TimeOut’s ranking.

The magazine says that it only includes “the highest-scoring city for each country to ensure the list reflects culinary cities globally.”

For restauranteurs in Medellín, inclusion in the list is already having an impact.

“Since the article was published, we have noted an interest in finding out more about our restaurant,” said Echeverry.

He also believes the ranking will further boost Medellín’s culinary scene.

“These types of mentions help to position Medellín as a global gastronomic destination, which also opens doors for more people from around the world to discover what the city has to offer,” said the chef.