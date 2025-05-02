Petro pushes plebiscite before the masses at May Day march 

March in favor of the referendum. Image credit: Alfie Pannell

Bogotá, Colombia – Colombian President Gustavo Petro took advantage of Thursday’s May Day marches to continue his campaign for a popular vote on his proposed labor reforms.

The leader addressed thousands of supporters in Bogotá’s Plaza Bolívar, outlining the 12 questions he wants to bring to the people while brandishing the sword of Simon Bolívar, Colombia’s independence hero.

But despite mobilizing many of his supporters in favor of the reforms, the decision on whether to hold a referendum sits with the Senate, which is widely considered to oppose such a move.

Petro’s push to let voters decide on the new laws comes after the Senate blocked them from being debated by lawmakers in March.

The proposals are a flagship Petro policy and seek to bring Colombia up to speed with many developed nations.

They include new rights for workers like statutory remuneration for vacation days and increased compensation for dismissal without just cause.

Critics believe that the reforms are anti-business and incompatible with Colombia’s largely informal economy.

In his speech on Thursday, Petro outlined the 12 questions that would make up the plebiscite.

These include questions like: “Do you agree that the work day should last a maximum of eight hours and span from 6:00AM to 6:00PM?” and “Do you agree that workers should be paid 100% of their daily wages on Sundays and holidays?”

Attendees of the march were in a jovial mood and many donned hats, t-shirts, and flags that read “Yes to the referendum.”

Indigenous guards at the march. Image credit: Alfie Pannell.

Members of indigenous groups, who had been camped out at the National University in the days prior, were out in force. Indigenous guards lined sections of the road armed with machetes and sticks.

Representatives from workers’ unions and indigenous groups made up a large portion of the crowds.

One woman, Pilar Mayorga, waved the flag of the M-19 rebel group that Petro belonged to in the 1980s.

“I’m here because I am conscious of the corruption that has governed us for so many years,” she told The Bogotá Post.

She believed that the referendum would go ahead and that it would pass.

“[Protesting] is the only way to force congress and the whole corrupt government to see that the masses are those that are most interested in Petro’s reforms,” said Mayorga.

Pilar Mayorga, a pro-Petro demonstrator, waving the M-19 rebel flag. Image credit: Alfie Pannell.

“The M-19 flag is a symbol of freedom and struggle,” added the Bogotá native.

Others travelled from distant parts of the country; Yerson Reales came from Chocó, a staunchly pro-Petro department.

“I have come all the way from Chocó to be here and to support Petro and all the working people,” Reales told The Bogotá Post.

During his speech, Petro criticized opposition lawmakers and made his case for a democratic decision on the reforms.

“What we will do is use democracy. And any single parliamentarian that votes against the referendum will not be re-elected in Colombia”, said the president.

The government needs 53 votes in the Senate for the proposals to be considered by the people. Its ruling coalition controls 35 seats of a total 108.

Petro is expected to continue to apply pressure on senators, who have a month to make a decision on the referendum.

The president may gain momentum from recent approval ratings of 37%, the highest levels for the leader in over two years. These notably increased from 32% in February this year, before the president called for the plebiscite.