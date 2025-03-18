Despite demonstrations, Petro’s landmark labor law flops 

Protest in favour of labor reform. Image credit: Alfie Pannell

Thousands marched in Bogotá today, March 18, as part of nationwide demonstrations in support of labor reforms proposed by Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro.

The president called the rally in an effort to pressure the Senate, which was widely expected to vote down the bill before it could be debated.

The attempt failed, with lawmakers on the Comisión Séptima, a constitutional committee, voting eight to six in favor of tabling the labor reforms.

Yesterday, the government announced that March 18 would be a Día Cívico, or civic day, giving public servants a day off work.

Describing the purpose of the holiday, a government statement read: “to guarantee the legitimate right of citizens to express themselves publicly in favor of social reforms that improve their lives and guarantee their dignity.”

The proposed reforms sought new rights for workers including statutory remuneration for vacation days and increased compensation for dismissal without just cause.

They received widespread opposition from the private sector, who would have to front the costs.

Thousands heeded Petro’s call to march in favor of the reforms, including public servants, members of trade unions, and families who travelled from around the country.

The rally started at the Parque Nacional and proceeded to Plaza Simon Bolívar in the historic center.

Many attendees hoped the march would persuade the Senate committee to let the bill pass to the next stage of consideration.

“I’m here to support the debate, let them at least debate the government’s reforms because they are made for the people, and that’s why we voted [for Petro],” Clementina Hernandez, a Bogotá local, told The Bogotá Post.

Others wanted to show support for the president more broadly.

Isaac Rojas in Plaza Bolívar. Image credit: Alfie Pannell

“I’m here supporting Gustavo Petro, who is the truest leader that Colombia has ever had. He’s someone who likes to work for poor people,” said Isaac Rojas, 70.

Some used the opportunity to show support for Petro’s coalition in the upcoming elections in 2026.

Fernando Mateus and his wife donned t-shirts that read “solidly behind Petro for reelection.”

Asked if they believed that the president had fulfilled his campaign promises, they cited his attempts at progressive reforms and blamed lawmakers for blocking them.

Fernando Mateus and his wife. Image credit: Alfie Pannell

“He is supporting long overdue reforms in Colombia, including agrarian reform, labor reform, health reform. Congress does not allow him to move forward so these have been very difficult to achieve. But what is in his hands he has managed to do and he has the will to do it and we believe him and that is why we continue to support him,” said Mateus.

One family at the demonstration travelled from Cali to join the demonstration. Their eldest son, Leonardo Ponza, also criticized congress for blocking Petro’s reforms.

“Not everything that [Petro] promised has been fulfilled, but it is not due to a lack of will by the national administration, I think that in many situations their hands have been tied,” said Ponza.

The Ponza family travelled from Cali for the march. Image credit: Alfie Pannell

He added that the protest was the latest attempt to stop congress from blocking Petro’s reforms.

Some critics suggested that people were paid to attend the rally, but there has been no evidence to prove these claims.

But one anonymous source told The Bogotá Post that their employer had obliged them to attend the rally.