Photo gallery of the protests at Universidad Nacional on December 13

Photographer Michael Marangos‘ camera did not blink in the clouds of tear gas at Universidad Nacional on Friday as he captured the scenes in another day of Colombia’s national protests.

The Colombian ESMAD riot police brought out their heavy machinery to clear the protesters in front of Universidad Nacional on December 13.
Bogotanos passing on their motorbikes struggle with the tear gas.

Journalists covering the protests came prepared with gas masks.
Cyclists struggle more than cars as there’s nowhere to hide from the tear gas.
People helped drivers by spraying water to dilute the effects of the tear gas.
It continued into the night.
Local businesses stand empty and try to hide their faces from the waves of gas entering their establishments.

