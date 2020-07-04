Questions You Should Ask of Your Personal Injury Lawyer

If you have ever been in an accident where you suffered an injury, you know how terrible it feels. Not only are you having to deal with damaged property, but you are also in pain, and may even be missing work!

Hiring a personal injury lawyer can be a great step to obtain fair compensation for your injuries in your accident. If you are looking to hire a personal injury lawyer, then there are a few main questions that you should seek the answers to before hiring them.

Are you able to handle my case?

All good lawyers should be able to honestly answer this question. This question could be in regards to the time this lawyer has available for you. It could also be in regard to the specific type of case it is.

Your lawyer should be able to answer why they can handle your case, and how they plan to accommodate you.

Smaller firms often have more issues with time, while larger firms offer a larger staff to work with you around the clock. This might include other lawyers, paralegals, record specialists, or other staff.

Who will be working on my case?

As stated before, larger firms often have large staffs to work on different aspects of their cases. You will need to decide if you are comfortable working with more than just your lawyer. If you are not comfortable working with paralegals or other staff, then you may need to find a different lawyer.

Have you worked on a case like mine before?

Experience is extremely important when hiring anyone for legal representation. You would not choose to have a heart surgeon operate on your brain, and the same should be said regarding your lawyer. It is important you find a lawyer who has worked on cases like yours in the past, and with a good success rate at that.

What is your opinion regarding my case?

When you are the victim in an accident it can be very easy to assume that you would automatically win your case and that you deserve to be compensated. Unfortunately, all cases are not the same, and it is not always the case that the victim wins.

Sometimes this can even mean that your case will not go to court, or it will be thrown out altogether. Having an expert who can tell you exactly what to honestly expect is very important. You can also have them help you decide how worth it the case is to pursue, and if you will even receive anything financially from it.

What area of law do you specialize in?

If you are looking for a personal injury lawyer, then you will need to look for a lawyer who specifically specializes in . . . personal injury.

What are your fees?

Many personal injury lawyers work based on a contingency fee agreement. This means that you only pay fees if you win compensation in your case. You need to be aware if this is what they are asking for, or if they charge hourly.

Work with an experienced attorney

Find the right lawyer who plans to represent you fairly and honestly. Contact Lampert & Walsh, a Denver personal injury lawyer.