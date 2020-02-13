Second victory in a row for Sebastián Molano at Tour Colombia 2.1

Colombia has turned into a cradle of new sprinters. Molano takes his second victory.

Molano takes his second sprint victory. Photo: Cyclingtips

The aggressive third stage of Tour Colombia UCI 2.1 witnessed a second victory in a row for Colombian sprinter Sebastián Molano (EUA). At the finish line Molano beat his rivals Edwin Ávila (Israel Start Up Nation) who was second and Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck – Quick Step) who crossed third. Some years ago, locals wouldn’t have expected such a final sprint between national riders.

However, Ecuadorian riders have also been stars of the competition as Jonathan Caicedo (EF) remains leader in the general classification and Richard Carapaz (INEOS) surprised everyone trying his luck in the sprint of today’s stage.

At the beginning of the day, Egan Bernal (Ineos), Camilo Castiblanco (Illuminate), Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellín), Diego Camargo (Col Tierra de Atletas) and Diego Ochoa (EPM Scott) moved into the first breakaway that was caught almost immediately.

Then, after 70 kilometres of racing, Sebastián Henao (INEOS), Simón Pellaud (Androni Giocatto), Félix Barón (Team Illuminate) and Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellin) separated from the main bunch and struggled in a lasting breakaway that was annihilated close to the finish. Sebastián Henao was awarded with the combativity prize. INEOS finished the stage without Italian rider Leonardo Basso who had arrived only 48 hours prior to the Tour.

The upcoming fourth stage is a tricky one with a short climb at the end that could give a chance of victory to more explosive cyclists like Sergio Higuita (EF), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quickstep) or Molano’s teammate Fabio Aru .