Sjoerd Martens promoted to Partner at Publicize

Publicize, a PR company for technology startups and Fortune 1000 enterprises with offices in Medellin, Colombia and Barcelona, Spain, has announced that executive Sjoerd Martens has been promoted to Partner.

Martens, who is from The Netherlands, also serves as the company’s Chief Client Officer. Prior to this he served as Head of Account Management.

Sjoerd is a Mentor at Founder Institute, Oxford University’s technology accelerator and USC Marshall’s Greif Incubator, which accelerates the development of top student and alumni entrepreneurs.

He is also a Contributor at Entrepreneur Magazine.

Martens is a graduate of VU University Amsterdam, and has his Masters of Science in Business Administration from the university.

From its offices in Medellín and Barcelona, Publicize works to help startups, enterprises and growing businesses achieve media exposure using digital PR services, thought leadership, social media and other marketing strategies.

The company’s mission is to help startups and technology enterprises leverage digital PR for growth.

Publicize was founded in 2014.

This article includes a partner of an Espacio portfolio company