Taking Care of Your Heart with Omega-3

Based on the studies of the American Heart Association, approximately every 40 seconds, an American is likely to experience a heart attack. Although you may take this matter lightly, it can potentially happen to anyone suddenly. Even if you try to stay fit or feel like you have no problems with your heart, there is a small percent chance you might experience a heart attack.

To prevent this accident from happening to you, be sure to visit a professional doctor and take in dietary supplements such as omega-3 fish oil pills. Below are the benefits omega-3 offers to your health, and how it can keep the heart healthy.

The Wonders Of Omega-3

Omega-3 is mainly found in fish and flaxseed, and it contains fatty acids such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), docosahexaenoic (DHA), and eicosapentaenoic (EPA). These are necessary for making sure your heart stays healthy for a long time. The ALA can be mostly found in plants, while DHA and EPA are abundant in animal food, mainly fish, and algae.

Omega-3 is famously known for its benefits for heart health, and people who have heart ailments would take vitamins or medications which have a mixture of omega-3 in it. The main purpose is to lower blood pressure, reduce the chance of abnormal heart rhythm, reduce the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes, slow the development of plaque in the arteries, and more.

Japan is known to have a very low rate of heart disease compared to the US because of their lifestyle. Most of the foods that Japanese people eat are rich in omega-3, which gives them an edge in preventing heart diseases. Examples of famous Japanese foods are the Japanese freshwater eel, sea urchin, fish cakes, and sushi.

How Omega-3 Cleans Your Body

The main cause of heart attacks is when one or more of your coronary arteries become blocked. What blocks these arteries are various substances, mostly cholesterol, and that’s why people who are obese or eat fatty foods uncontrollably are more likely to get a heart attack. Keeping these arteries free from obstruction is a must, and omega-3 does just that.

The omega-3 fatty acids help prevent the buildup of cholesterol around the arteries. It cleans the walls of the arteries, and the cleaning effect can be improved further by taking in omega-3 fish oil pills. Before eating a heavy meal with high cholesterols, you should take at least one or two pills to ensure your blood vessels won’t be riddled with cholesterol.

Other Known Benefits Of Omega-3

Scientists have conducted numerous studies and researches about fish oils and how they can benefit other aspects of the body, aside from the heart. You don’t need to purchase multiple medicinal brands because omega-3 can be used as a supplementary multi-tool in ensuring your body stays healthy and helps prevent or eradicate dangerous side effects.

The known side effects that omega-3 can prevent are fighting depression, promoting brain health during pregnancy and early life, improving eye health, reducing symptoms of ADHD in children, fighting mental decline and Alzheimer’s disease, preventing cancer, and more.

Adding fish oil to your diet will help you eradicate these problems off your body. It’s safe for your body, supports your immune system, and will give you tons of benefits to your healthy lifestyle.