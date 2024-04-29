Techstars Startup Weekend’s Roadshow to kick off in Colombia this May 3rd

Techstars Startup Weekend, the three-day event in which founders build minimum viable products (MVPs) over the span of a weekend, has announced that its Colombia Roadshow will kick off this May 3rd in the city of Bucaramanga.

After the weekend event the organization will visit Cali at the end of May, followed by Manizales, Bogota and Medellin. In addition to gathering aspiring entrepreneurs, the organization will bring together some of the leading executives and entrepreneurs in the country as Mentors and Judges to the event.

Techstars Startup Weekend is the pre-acceleration program with the largest reach in the world, having held more than 7,000 versions in more than 150 countries.

The organization has been in Colombia for more than 10 years, with more than 20 editions held across the country.

Julián Arango, Organizer and facilitator of Techstars Startup Weekend, said in a statement, “This is a commitment that seeks to provide a gateway to digital-based entrepreneurship for more than 500 people from different regions of the country.”

Techstars Startup Weekend is supported by enterprises across the country, including by the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Universidad Javeriana Cali, Universidad EAFIT, Platzi, Sura, On.Going, El Hub Ventures Studio, Wish Up Digital. Its global sponsors include GoDaddy, Brex and Google for Startups.