Colombia-based Talos Digital brings on Jorge Besu to lead its global marketing efforts

Since 2012, more than 300 international companies from over 30 countries have found their homes in Colombia, creating more than 8,000 jobs. Software development firm Talos Digital is one such example of how Colombia has become a hub for global tech companies.

The newest addition to the Talos Digital executive team is Jorge Besu, joining as Chief Marketing Officer to lead the firm in its global marketing efforts. Besu’s experience in marketing goes beyond his decade of experience in the industry, with a track record at organizations such as SAP and its Caribbean division, Cervecera de Puerto Rico, and other government and non-profit organizations.

One of Talos Digital’s Medellin offices

Besu earlier was a consultant for Viacom International Media, leading projects for MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Paramount. An alumnus of the Kellogg School of Management and Silicon Valley’s Founder Institute, he earlier received recognition as one of SBA’s Emerging Leaders.

Prior projects of his include innovation conferences and hackathons he has organized, including Hackea por una Causa ––a hackathon for social causes–– and his time devoted to mentorship for Hispanic and minority tech startups, something that he will be able to take further after having joined the Talos Digital team.

Talos Digital is a software development and emerging technologies firm that specializes in e-commerce platforms, mobile development and business solutions. As Talos Digital has been investing in new digital marketing capabilities for its e-commerce and enterprise division, the organization has been looking for a seasoned marketing executive to consolidate its strategies that will further impact clients at a global scale.

Besu joins a Talos Digital team that includes executives Ignacio Pascual, earlier named one of the 2019 European Innovation Leaders in Colombia, CTO Sergio Granada, Camilo Usuga, who earlier co-founded one of Latin America’s first social commerce startups, and CEO of Amyn Gillani, a Mentor at The Founder Institute and Business France.

As Besu joins the company’s executive ranks, it becomes clear that more organizations and business leaders are betting on Colombia, contributing to the economic growth of the country.



This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company