Verushka Buonaffina Joins The Bogotá Post’s Advisory Board

The Bogotá Post is pleased to announce that Verushka Buonaffina of Publicize, is joining our Advisory Board for the coming year.



Benefited by a loyal following of ex-pats, and avid international readers alike, The Bogotá Post has become one of the most widely-followed English-language newspapers and digital publications in Colombia.

Over the past nine years, The Bogota Post has gained a broad readership both in-country and globally for its trusted analysis of current news events and cultural features in the Andean nation.

As a seasoned marketing professional with experience across Europe, Latin America, and the United States, Verushka Buonaffina’s appointment to the advisory board will provide advantages to The Bogota Post by offering new insights into the fast-paced world of digital media.

“I’m pleased and excited to be offered the opportunity to help The Bogotá Post achieve its long-term growth objectives,” Buonaffina said.

“Having led multiple teams of account executives, writers, and teams, I’m eager to support the global readership of this trusted brand, and help devise ways into untapped digital readership,” she added.

Before joining The Bogota Post as an Advisory Board Member, Buonaffina served as a Marketing Operations Manager for a digital marketing agency in Miami, and as a marketing manager with various companies based in Venezuela.

She holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de Oriente in Venezuela.

Disclosure: This article includes an Espacio portfolio company