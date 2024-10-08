World Aviation Festival set to host LATAM Airlines, Azul Airlines with exclusive Sim Local eSIM partnership

World Aviation Festival kicked off today with a wave of new announcements hitting the industry.

Global airline alliance Sky Team made public its new partnership with rail operator Trenitalia to offer passengers travel options when arriving in Italy. Currently 14 SkyTeam member airlines, including Virgin Atlantic, ITA, Air France and Delta, fly to Italy from global markets.

Said Patrick Roux, CEO at SkyTeam, “We are delighted to join forces with Trenitalia as our second non-airline partner, strengthening SkyTeam’s intermodal travel strategy by offering more high-quality, high-speed rail connections – supporting our mission to future-proof travel.”

Dominic Purvis, SVP Product and Customer Experience at LATAM Airlines, is also set to speak at the global festival.

This month the Latin American airline’s shares were listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange, with the airline having a network spanning 144 destinations in 27 countries and being the only airline group in the Americas to be part of the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index.

The news follows LATAM Airlines announcement that it would be expanding its presence in the North American market, adding a new daily route between Orlando and Bogota.

LATAM currently operates between Bogota and Miami, however it also plans to expand its network in the United States.

World Aviation Festival also announced that Sim Local is the exclusive eSIM partner of the conference. Sim Local, based in Dublin and London, was founded in 2011 by Killian Whelan.

The organization has a presence in more than 100 airports across the globe, and continues to be a leader in the growing eSIM space.

According to Polaris Market Research, the global eSIM market is expected to grow to $9.45 billion in 2024, and will reach $16.69 billion by 2032.

The World Aviation Festival is the leading conference and exhibition for the global aviation industry. In 2024 the event is expected to bring more than 5,000 executives to the city of Amsterdam. Tracks at the festival include AI/ML, IT, retail, sustainability, marketing, payments, airport TeX, IFEC, loyalty and customer experience.