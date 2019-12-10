Adobe partners with Medellin multinational, bets on e-commerce growth to reach $70B in 2020

Ignacio Pascual, CIO at Talos Digital

Adobe, the Fortune 500 tech behemoth, has partnered with Medellin multinational Talos Digital in a collaboration aiming to expand e-commerce footprints in Latin America.

According to Talos, the e-commerce market in Latin America will reach $70 billion USD in 2020. By making official its partnership, and becoming one of only two companies in Colombia to earn the designation of Certified Business Solution Partner, the development company looks to further strengthen its relationship with the Silicon Valley enterprise.

Sergio Granada, CTO at Talos Digital

Adobe, long known for its Flash Player and technology, is also the parent company for a number of platforms including Experience Cloud and Magento. Magento provides solutions for digital and physical commerce companies; today over 100,000 online stores have been created on the platform.

According to a recent survey, 56% of retailers online will need to migrate or upgrade from legacy platforms in the upcoming year. The Medellin multinational believes Adobe Magento will provide a material portion of these turnkey solutions in Latin America, with the platform’s code having been downloaded over 2.5M times and over $155B worth of goods sold this year through its systems worldwide.

“Talos is ready to help clients evolve to a next generation data-driven platform that empowers omnichannel exponential growth,” said Talos CIO Ignacio Pascual in a statement.

“Talos has sought to differentiate itself from other nearshore software development firms by curating and continuously investing in highly skilled and bilingual IT talent. That human factor is the main difference from other competitors: We don’t outsource, we grow and lead as one single team.”

Talos Digital, which has offices in Medellín, New York, Montreal and Austin, is led by CEO Amyn Gillani and works on development ranging from industries such as insurance to finance. Its blockchain strategist Dave Mejia earlier discussed the potential of new technology in the country, saying, “Blockchain can and will be used to help Colombia’s economy.”

This past week Adobe also strengthened its partnership with Microsoft, in order to help brands accelerate digital transformations. Its partnership furthered the work of its Open Data Initiative, which is a jointly developed collaboration by Adobe, Microsoft, and SAP.

Talos Digital’s Medellin office

This article includes a client of an ESPACIO portfolio company.