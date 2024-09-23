ARTBO 2024 is a chance to catch the most innovative contemporary art from Latin America (and beyond) in one place from September 26 to 29

Most of us tend to take an interest in art, but how many of us can say we go out of our way to see it? Perhaps that’s because a lot of contemporary art tends to be hidden away in little boutique galleries, nestled discreetly in chic barrios and hardly ever advertised to the average person. High-tier art may often elude us in everyday life, but that could change this weekend in Bogotá.

This edition of ARTBO marks the twenty-year celebration of the city’s international art fair. Over the past two decades, ARTBO has consolidated itself as the central axis of Bogotá’s art circuit, giving Latin American artists the opportunity to take their place on the global art stage.

ARTBO offers an antidote to the sometimes elitist and elusive nature of fine art by opening works to the public in one central location, away from the obscurity of high-end galleries. This year it centres around themes of the body, memory, daily life, the environmental crisis, and the intersection of art, science and technology. Such a broad scope means there’s sure to be something for all tastes.

In a similar spirit, ARTBO offers a space to established and emerging artists alike. It features diverse artists and curators from some of the most exclusive galleries worldwide, from Panama to New York City. ARTBO allows top-quality contemporary art to exit the exclusive and enter the quotidian for just one weekend. This makes it the perfect plan this weekend, whether you’re a seasoned art lover, or simply art-curious. With the showcase featuring over 200 artists from 120 institutions, we are spoiled for choice.

Our top picks for ARTBO 2024

Gallery 193, Ágora, fifth floor, stand 521

This Paris-based gallery focuses on amplifying emerging artists from the global south. Gallery 193 offers the perfect portal outside of the familiar, featuring artists such as Kenyan Thandiwe Muriu whose work is also currently being shown at the Venice Biennale.

Photo: Thandiwe Muriu

Galería El Museo, fifth floor, Ágora stand 526

The gallery that has represented renowned artists such as Fernando Botero offers a glance at some of the greats of Colombian art. Showcased here will be the winner of the Botero prize, Marco Mojica and acclaimed painter, Gabriel Silva. Silva has inspired countless emerging Colombian artists through his work as a professor at the prestigious Javeriana University. Silva’s paintings can also be found in the Museo de Arte Moderno, Bogotá. Silva’s work in the classroom and the studio is representative of ARTBO’s role in giving a platform to the entire spectrum of Colombian artists. Both he and his students have been featured in previous editions of ARTBO.

Homage to David Manzur, Ágora first floor

This year will include an homage to the iconic David Manzur, whose seventy-year career has left an indelible mark on Colombian art and artists alike. Manzur, now in his 95th year, has spawned a generation of Colombian artists through his iconic academy Taller de David Manzur. The exhibition is set to honor the legacy of his work while inspiring the next generation of artists, a monument to artistic greatness in Colombia and a catalyst for its future.

Photo: Gabriel Silva

Artecámara, Ágora third floor

One thing that sets ARTBO apart from the traditional art fair setting is its Artecámara section. This offers a platform for lesser-known artists without gallery representation. The exhibition titled Una moneda al aire is curated by Ximena Gama, the curator of the Colombian National Library. The section includes 30 artists, whose work responds to questions about the uncertainty of the present, through revision of the past. Among the artists featured will be Andrés Quintero, with his project “Oxigenos Boyaca”. Quintero’s work will transport us temporarily to the mountains of Boyaca in his exploration of campesino traditions and wool production through stunning videography.

Encuentros, Ágora third floor, Salon M

Contemporary art can often be abstract and leave one a little puzzled. But ARTBO’s Encuentros section will feature discussions between curators, museum directors and collectors. This lets us take a peep behind the curtain of art curation, taking the mystery out of the art world and giving us an understanding of the thought processes behind such elaborate collections. Curated by Benedicta Badía, member of the committee for acquisitions of the Latin American circle at the Guggenheim museum, the section will address diverse topics from the question of validity in the art market to tokenism and exoticism in diaspora art.

How to enjoy ARTBO 2024

ARTBO will take place in the Ágora Bogotá, Calle 24 #38-47, from September 26-29.