Best Destinations to Take Engagement and Wedding Photos in Minneapolis

Elm Creek Park Reserve. Photo: Wikicommons

Minneapolis is the quintessence of the gleaming modern American city. One of the biggest cities in Minnesota, Minneapolis, boasts beautiful parks and green spaces that blend seamlessly into the urban environment.

If you and your partner dream of having your engagement and wedding photo shoot with a lake as an idyllic backdrop, the City of Lakes is a perfect choice. Minneapolis wedding photographers can choose from 15 amazing lakes in the city to capture your best moments. Wait, that’s not all. The Mill City boasts enticing museums like the Weisman Art Museum and many such attractive locations that present a lovely landscape in the background for your photo shoot.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

Spanning over 4,900 acres of scenic beauty, the Elm Creek Park Reserve is the epitome of natural charm.

Elm creek is home to a plethora of wildlife, like sandhill cranes, eagles, and beavers. If you are lucky, you might capture such an exotic element in the frame!

If your wedding is during the fall, take in the Eastman Nature Center’s rustic surroundings, where the orange leaves put up a great show.

Lake Harriet

In the southwest part of The Mill City, Lake Harriet is an integral part of the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes. The lake is a hotspot for sailboats and beach-lovers. It also attracts people interested in hiking and bike trails.

The bandshell, a pavilion located at the north side of the lake, is a popular destination for concerts in the summer months and has a picnic area.

The location presents a perfect setting for you to capture gorgeous engagement photos!

Lebanon Hills Regional Park

If you wish to capture the magic of vibrant colors in your wedding photo shoot, then Lebanon Hills Regional Park is the best venue to make your dream come true.

With a scenic 2,000 acres to explore, this leafy park is a haven for Minneapolis wedding photographers looking for locations epitomizing tranquility.

With overhanging trees growing into the clear blue sky, your photographer will have some creative shots to put you two together in a frame, in the most natural way.

Minnehaha Falls

Located south of Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minnehaha Falls, and the surrounding park offers a mesmerizing background for breathtaking wedding photos.

The grand location boasts a 60-foot falls, with trees and foliage all around. The falls divide the place into two parts with entirely different aesthetics. One half looks sophisticated with a city park, while the other half retains its natural element.

Your photographer has the options of both the worlds, in the same location. You can opt for a close to the nature photo shoot for the engagement and a refined photo shoot for your wedding.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is one of the treasures of Minneapolis, that boasts jaw-dropping views.

Do not miss out on the enticing Japanese garden, a favorite destination for wedding photographers in Minneapolis.

For a secluded wooded setting for your photo shoot, the Arboretum is the right spot to fulfill your wishes.

Last year, there were over 10,000 weddings across the Mini Apple, with an average wedding cost around $30,000, ranking 106 among other Metropolitan Areas. Finalize the best location in Minneapolis and follow the latest wedding photography trends that suit your wedding theme.